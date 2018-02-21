Animal Welfare Experiment Recognized By Saginaw County Board Of Commissioners

Students at Saginaw Township’s Hemmeter Elementary School learned a big lesson in the importance of animal welfare recently.

The students monitored the physical stresses, heart rate, blood pressure and temperatures of three Saginaw County Animal Control officers who volunteered to spend a January night outside Freeland’s Apple Mountain Resort in subfreezing temperatures pretending to be dogs with varying degrees of shelter.

Joshua Brown is a Hemmeter parent and team manager who says the initiative had a major impact on those involved including his daughter who won’t let her animals go outside for any more than a limited amount of time now.

The officer with the warmest shelter managed to stay out the longest.

Brown added it’s possible the project could win an award later this spring through Destination Imagination which helped organize the effort.

Brown spoke after the Saginaw County Board of Commissioners recognized and congratulated the Hemmeter group plus the Animal Control officers during the board’s monthly meeting Tuesday.