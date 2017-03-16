Amish Buggy, Pickup Crash Injures Family

Seven members of an Amish family were injured Thursday morning when their buggy was hit by a pickup truck in Isabella County’s Rolland Township. The crash happened just after 8:00 a.m. on Blanchard Road. The Isabella County Sheriff’s office said the pickup driver, a 26-year-old man from Blanchard, may not have been able to see the buggy clearly due to intense sunlight, a frosted windshield and hilly terrain.

Four women, one man and two children under age three were in the buggy, and were all taken to an area hospital for treatment of multiple injuries, which deputies said did not appear to be life-threatening. The horse pulling the buggy was taken to a veterinarian for a possible injury to its leg or foot.

(photos courtesy Isabella County Sheriff’s Office)