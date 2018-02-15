America’s Messed-Up Priorities–Pat Political Point–February 11, 2018

February 11, 2018

Here’s the weekly “Pat Political Point” from WSGW’s First Day program. Republicans are blowing up the budget to pay-off the donor class at the expense of other, pressing priorities for the people.

*******************************************************

I’d like to expand on last Tuesday’s “Daily Pat Political Point,” which you can find on the First Day blog on wsgw.com.

The Washington Post reports the government is preparing to borrow nearly $1 trillion this fiscal year. If true, that would double the amount the government borrowed last year when a Democratic president resided in the White House.

The CBO named the culprit for this latest example of Republican fiscal irresponsibility: The GOP Tax Scam giveaway to the Top 1%.

You don’t say?

What happened to debt and deficits?

That’s all I heard during the Obama Years.

Debt and deficits. Debt and deficits. Oh, my God! Debt and deficits!

Where are the tri-corner hats?

Oh, they disappeared once Obama disappeared.

Sort of like the right-wing’s obsession over debt and deficits.

Despite this sharp rise in borrowing, President Trump and his Republicans believe they can provide enough money to revamp the nation’s aging and antiquated infrastructure?

The American Society Of Civil Engineers says to completely fix “the nation’s roads, dams, airports and water and electrical systems,” we need to spend $4.7 trillion!

Why hasn’t repairing the nation’s infrastructure to meet 21st Century standards been a goal?

We’ve wasted too much time pushing this major need on the back-burner! And unlike tax cuts for rich people, or endless overseas wars, we’ll actually get a return on investment by fixing roads, water, and electrical systems!

Not only will the people benefit, but businesses will benefit as well.

But we’ve always known the top priority–and I mean the TOP priority–for Republicans is to rig the game for their donors.

That’s always been Republican end game.

It’s the donors over the people.

Oxfam unveiled a report showing 82% of the world’s wealth last year went to the Top 1%.

And for those devotees of trickle-down economics, Oxfam says non-billionaires saw a measly 2% increase in wages last year. Now, contrast that with the billionaire class which saw a 13% increase!

That’s why House Speaker Paul Ryan gets showered with $500,000 from the billionaire libertarian loony Koch family.

Republicans will always prioritize elitist donors over the people.

I say that because if they cared about the people, Republicans would also prioritize the opioid epidemic above their donors.

Approximately 62,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2016, and most of those were from opioids.

That means more Americans died from drug overdoses than from the entire Vietnam War.

I said this before, but I feel like Trump’s, and Capital Hill’s, energies to fight the opiate crisis would double if ISIS were responsible.

However, since it’s the pharmaceutical industry, we’re not as galvanized.

Oh, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is congratulating himself for getting a $6 billion measure to combat the opiate crisis in the recent budget bill.

It’s a little less, though, than the two-year, $25 billion bill, proposed by New Hamphire’s Democratic and Republican senators.

Alright, it’s a lot less!

Studies indicate we must spend “tens of billions” per year to combat and treat addiction. Opiate overdoses and addiction caused nearly $80 billion in economic costs.

More must be done.

That includes conducting hearings on the pharmaceutical industry, as Senator Bernie Sanders demands.

Sanders wants Congress to treat Big Pharma as tobacco companies. That makes sense since we know Big Pharma lied that opiates didn’t cause addiction, and the industry was caught pushing opiates in towns already flooded with them.

Instead, we flooded Big Pharma with huge corporate tax breaks.

Big Pharma got rewarded with more handouts!

The budget bill also increased military spending by $165 billion! We’re in the 17th year of the Afghanistan War. That means the Afghanistan War is nearing high school graduation.

It’s cost the country $2 trillion! Here’s a question: What’s the end game in Afghanistan? What is victory? Have we ever been told that important answer?

We don’t consider that wasteful spending, though.

We could spend wisely without blowing a hole in the budget with the expensive and needless GOP Tax Scam Bill!

But we’d rather let Republicans recklessly implode the nation’s budgets, causing another crippling recession.

Are you fed up yet?

pat@wsgw.com

Click here to return to the First Day page.

Click here to view “Pat Political Point” archive page.