LOUIS, Mo. – Nonprofit organizations help rural communities thrive, and farmers across the U.S. have an opportunity to help these organizations. Through the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, sponsored by the Monsanto Fund, farmers can enroll for a chance to direct a $2,500 donation to a local eligible nonprofit organization.

New this year, all farmers are now eligible to enroll in the program, if they meet the requirement of being 21 years old and actively engaged in farming at least 250 acres or more. The Grow Communities program will award more than $3 million to nonprofits in rural America in 2018.

These funds are used to provide support to a variety of rural nonprofit organizations that reflect the makeup and character of their local communities, including food banks, emergency response organizations, youth agriculture programs and many others. Since the program began in 2010, the Grow Communities program has awarded more than $26 million in donations.

Lyndon Uphaus, a 2017 winning farmer from Washentaw County directed the donation to Manchester Community Schools. Manchester Community Schools will use the funds to further STEM education through the school’s newly formed FIRST Robotics program by purchasing robot parts such as motors, controllers and optical and distance sensors as well as help to cover travel costs.

“The grant that we received from Monsanto was instrumental in the growth of our FIRST Robotics team,” said Matthew Hall, STEM teacher at Manchester Community Schools. “It has ended up being a vital source of income for our team going into the next season. We lost one of our major community not-for-profit sponsors. The Grow Communities grant has helped to fill the gap in our funding. We are able to continue providing STEM opportunities to high school and middle school students in our rural community thanks to the support of the Monsanto Fund.”

Through the years, we have seen this program impact countless local communities, and we are proud to partner with farmers on this initiative to continue supporting nonprofit organizations important to them,” said Al Mitchell, Monsanto Fund president. “Because of farmers’ commitment to the Grow Communities program, their donations have provided vital support to organizations that make a lasting impact in local communities throughout the U.S.”

Farmers can easily enroll in the Grow Communities program from now to Nov. 1, 2017. Online enrollment, as well as a complete list of program rules and eligibility information, can be found at www.GrowCommunities.com or by calling 1-877-267-3332 toll-free.

The America’s Farmers campaign highlights the importance of modern US Agriculture through communications and community outreach programs that partner with farmers to impact rural America. To learn more, visit America’s Farmers at www.AmericasFarmers.com .

The Monsanto Fund, the philanthropic arm of Monsanto Company, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where farmers and Monsanto Company employees live and work. Visit the Monsanto Fund at www.monsantofund.org.