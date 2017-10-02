America Is More Than A Song & A Flag

October 1, 2017

Here’s this week’s “Pat’s Political Point.” Pat gives his opinions on the recent President Trump/NFL Players battle over patriotism, and the right to kneel during the National Anthem. Listen to the segment as it aired on WSGW’s First Day. The rough transcript is below the podcast.

“I love America more than any other country in the world and, exactly for this reason, I insist on the right to criticize her perpetually.” James Baldwin “America isn’t easy. It’s advanced citizenship. You’ve got to want it bad because it’s going to put up a fight. It’s going to say, ‘You want free speech? Let’s see you acknowledge a man whose words make your blood boil, and who’s standing center stage, advocating at the top of his lungs, that which you would spend a lifetime opposing at the top of yours. You want to claim this land is the land of the free? Then the symbol of your country cannot just be a flag. The symbol also has to be one of its citizens exercising his right to burn that flag in protest.’ Now, show me that. Defend that. Celebrate that in your classrooms. Then, you can stand up and sing about the ‘land of the free.'” The American President

I had an epiphany this week regarding President Trump’s fight with NFL players who are kneeling during the National Anthem in protest of police killings of black Americans.

His fight served two purposes: To force us to ignore his administration’s recent failures, and to continue dividing America along the color boundaries.

A perfect diversion for his base.

Because despite all of his failures, and everything he’s said, he’ll stand for the Star Spangled Banner which makes everything better!

Because despite taking FIVE deferments to fight in Vietnam, and refusing to protest a war he obviously didn’t want to fight, Donald Trump is now going to tell you who is, and isn’t, a true American.

Just six weeks ago, a right-wing terrorist killed a fellow American because she protested Confederate statues.

For the first time ever, President Trump chose his words carefully, declaring there were “some good people” who fought to preserve the Confederate Flag and Confederate statues.

Then last week, Trump declared that NFL players like Colin Kaepernick who kneel during the National Anthem are “SOB’s,” and should be fired.

So, to recap, according to Trump, those fighting to preserve the Confederate flag were “good people,” while those practicing their Constitutional rights by silently protesting on a football field were SOB’s.

Got it?

Now, many who’ve mockingly called liberals intolerant, or snowflakes, are so hurt and angry with American citizens silently protesting that they’re declaring the separation from the NFL.

Those people, mostly Trump supporters, are scattering to their safe spaces, if you shall.

The flag and the Star Spangled Banner are symbols, and they’re fine symbols. But the principles written in the Constitution should mean more than symbols.

The Constitution grants citizens the freedom of expression and the freedom of speech. You either celebrate that most important of rights, or you don’t. You can’t claim to be a proud American if you don’t support the right to silently protest.

Oh, I’ve heard the arguments that players should just choose a different way to protest.

Really? Where? How?

The point of protest is for people to notice. The point of a protest is to make people uncomfortable. That was the point of the Civil Rights protests. March in streets. Sit at lunch counters. Sit at the front of the bus.

Make people uncomfortable, and yes, make some people angry.

That’s the point! Have a debate. Shine a light on countless volumes of data showing disproportionate numbers of African Americans killed by police, or who sit inside prison cells. Talk about how laws are engineered to put people of color in a cycle of incarceration while other laws tend to affect white America differently.

Look up the difference between cocaine and crack prison sentences.

The point of protest is to spark discussion and debate.

So, if you’re an NFL football player, kneeling before the National Anthem is one way to do it.

Many of these players, who are black, are following in the tradition of Jackie Robinson.

The man who broke baseball’s color barrier once wrote:

“As I write this twenty years later, I cannot stand or sing the anthem. I cannot salute the flag; I know that I’m a black man in a white world.”

Man, just think how Fox News would’ve covered Jackie Robinson today?

Michigan State Police Director Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue posted on her Facebook page that the protesting NFL players are “millionaire ingrates who hate America and disrespect our armed forces and veterans.” She also called them “a bunch of rich, entitled, arrogant, ungrateful, anti-American degenerates.”

Thank you, Col. Etue for illustrating the exact point Colin Kaepernick and others have been making.

It should be pointed-out that Keapernick decided to take a knee after speaking with a Green Beret on how to respectively protest during the national anthem.

But, yes, Colin Kaepernick is what’s wrong with America, and not the guy who’s writing disparaging tweets about hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico, or who is trying to take health care away from millions of Americans.

I’m also dumbfounded by Trump and others who say people who kneel are dishonoring soldiers who gave their lives for this country.

How is kneeling dishonoring the military? It’s a bigger dishonor to say those who fought to preserve America’s values were fighting for a flag or a song. They fought for people to protest! That’s what makes America, America!

The President Of The United States is ordering everyone stand for the National Anthem with a hand over their heart.

What is this? North Korea?

How many of these snowflakes who are burning NFL jerseys actually stand-up for the National Anthem at home?

Right.

Hey, I’ve got a radical idea. Listen up.

How about we honor the men and women in the armed services by refusing to send them to stupid wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Vietnam.

Our government lied to us about the Iraq War. And the Afghanistan War marches on without any plan on settling it.

A true patriot just doesn’t stand for the flag and a song. A true patriot fights to force their country to tell the truth, and to fight against the government’s sending of young men and women to fight in countries that present us zero harm.

A true American patriot fights figuratively, and literally, for the right to be free-thinking individuals. That’s what separates us from Russia. Although, seeing how much Trump loves Putin, perhaps that’s where we’re headed.

I’m reminded of a M*A*S*H* episode where Major Frank Burns wants to out a soldier who is gay. Hawkeye and Trapper attempt to talk Frank out of destroying the soldier’s career. Trapper asks Frank about celebrating American individuality, to which Frank responds:

“Individuality is fine, as long as we all do it together.”

Oh, my!

Frank Burns is our President!

