America Says A Belated Thank You To Vietnam War Veterans

Major General James Jackson pins a special medal on the chest of a Vietnam veteran. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

There were some tears and hugs as over 100 Vietnam War era veterans received a belated thank you and a special pin from a grateful nation.

Michigan’s Military and Space Heroes Museum Executive Director John Ryder hopes Saturday’s special ceremony make up for those snubs when they returned home from the war.

A special proclamation by President Barrack Obama in 2012 opened a special period of recognition beginning on Memorial Day in 2012 and extending through Veterans Day in 2025 to honor those who served their country during that time.

Retired Army Major General James Jackson, who is chairman of the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration program, was in Frankenmuth to personally pin the medal on the chest of each veteran and shake their hand.

Major General Jackson said the U.S. military effort to recognize the estimated seven million Vietnam War era Americans alive today is a priority because some 500 are dying each day.

While it was not planned, during the ceremony, a military helicopter flew over the Frankenmuth museum.