America Bailing On Knowledge And Innovation–“Pat Political Point” From June 4, 2017

There was once a time America championed science, technology, innovation, ingenuity, and education. We are not living in those times, anymore. Pat Johnston talks about our sudden aversion to science and facts, and how it’s damaging everything that once made America great. Listen to the segment, or read the rough transcript for yourself.

The ultra-right wing Michigan Legislature is threatening the public health by possibly giving anti-vaccination advocates a victory.

Both the state House and Senate have introduced bills meant to eliminate a required step to obtain a vaccination waiver.

If you recall, state health officials passed a rule in which parents must undergo an educational session with a doctor about vaccinations. Then, parents must sign a form indicating they indeed the risks of not immunizing their children.

That rule went into effect in 2015.

Before the rule, Michigan ranked as the fourth worst in children receiving the fourth round of shots for diphtheria, tetanus, toxoids and pertussis. After the rule, waiver requests dropped by 35%, which was the rule’s ultimate goal.

Medical experts in Michigan, and across the country, continue to stress the importance of childhood vaccination shots. However, Michigan Republicans want to trash the recent success, and instead pass bills making it easier for parents to refuse shots for their kids.

State Senator Patrick Colbeck and representative Tom Barrett have introduced bills dropping that highly effective waiver rule. They argue the rule goes beyond what the legislature ever intended.

Whether it’s ignorance, or some ideological belief that government can’t force its citizens to undergo vaccinations, the anti-vaxxer crowd is a threat to public health. Even scarier, the crowd has powerful allies in the Michigan government.

With a sharp rise in mumps last year, you’d think now wouldn’t be the best time to relax vaccination rules. You’d think since it’s a public health issue, governmental leaders would join health officials by encouraging more families to get their kids immunized.

You’d think.

But we’re not thinking too much as a society, right now. We scoff at experts, especially if their scientific experts.

That’s because scientific experts are the dorks we ridiculed at school for being…smart. And now it angers some that these same bookworms have the gall telling us what to do by presenting data and facts. There’s no point in wasting the anti-vaxxer or anti-science crowd with data showing how unvaccinated kids accounted for the 57% rise in chickenpox cases throughout Michigan!

They know better than the experts.

We’ve suddenly decided to call war on those who study science.

If it’s not vaccines, it’s climate change.

There used to be a time when there was a consensus within the political community that we had to combat climate change.

There used to be a time when we decided that sticking solely to fossil fuels would imperil our planet.

There actually used to be a time when embraced innovation. There was actually a time when we coveted innovation.

America never wanted to be stuck in the present, and definitely didn’t want to be stuck in the past.

America always kept searching for ways to better herself. And it’s that self-improvement is what made America the shining light on a hill.

Today, we have leadership that searches to lead us into the past by claiming we have to burn more coal.

Meanwhile, corporations like DTE Energy are moving ahead with plans to shutter their coal fired power plants by 20150.

And despite over 50% of Republican voters saying we should remain in the Paris Climate Change accord, President Trump announced he will get the United States out of the accord by 2020.

The Trump administration has also proposed gutting the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, which helps keep the Great Lakes clean! Those of us who border the Great Lakes sort of like having clean water, especially the boating and fishing industries.

For some reason, we’re chosen to become disbelievers. We’ve become doubters. We’ve become deniers.

There used to be a time when we coveted innovation, imagination, and research. It’s not the case today.

Listen to a portion of a speech from a President on May 18, 1963. It’s a President many on the right claim would be a Republican today, despite the fact that he introduced the Civil Rights Bill, proposed Medicare–a program a young Ronald Reagan said would lead us down the ruin of Socialism.

So, since he’d be considered a Republican today, perhaps some of President Trump’s supporters should hear these words:

What happened to us?

