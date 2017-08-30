Alpha Media, Saginaw Announces New Market Manager

WSGW’s parent company, Alpha Media, has named Mark Thomas as the new Market Manager in Saginaw. Besides WSGW-AM and WSGW-FM, Thomas oversees WGER, WCEN AND WTLZ.

Thomas comes to Alpha Media with more than 30 years of experience in the industry, including in Flint and Grand Rapids. Alpha Media Executive Vice President of the Midwest Region, George Pelletier commented on the announcement, saying Thomas “has great experience as a local market manager. He brings an exceptional understanding of local programming, sales and community broadcasting to the Alpha team in Saginaw.”

Thomas said he’s “thrilled to join Alpha Media and return home to Michigan. I look forward to helping the cluster grow with its great staff and stations.”