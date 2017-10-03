Alice And Jack Wirt Family Recognized By Bay Area Community Foundation

The Alice and Jack Wirt family has received special recognition from the Bay Area Community Foundation.

The Wirt’s were honored with the Peggy Rowley Community Enrichment Award for sharing their time, talent and resources for the benefit of improving the Bay Area community and its residents.

Foundation President and C-E-O Eileen Curtis presided over a special celebratory dinner honoring the Wirt’s which happened in Bay City’s Double Tree Hotel and Conference Center Monday evening.

Curtis added the Rowley Award is special in part because it’s presented every other year, rather than annually.

The Wirt family has generously supported the organizations and the people they serve ranging from the United Way of Bay County to Hidden Harvest and the Bay Area Women’s Center for many years.

The Wirt’s also provided their name for the main branch of the Bay County Library System in downtown Bay City.