Airport Commission Approves Runway Repaving And Extends Spirit Partnership
By John Hall
|
Jun 21, 2018 @ 9:43 PM

M B S International Airport Commissioners approved bid work Thursday for rehabilitation of the 8,000 foot Runway 5-23 which is the longest at the Freeland area site.

Work to be done by Ace Saginaw Paving is expected to begin next spring to insure the project is completed without interruption.

Costs are expected to be about $8,500,000 with 90%  from the federal government and the remainder split between state and local sources through the Aviation Trust Fund.

Airport Commissioners also approved a two year extension through 2020 of a partnership with the Saginaw Spirit hockey team.

That includes being an official Spirit “Goal Sponsor” and program advertising.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Four Indicted In Recent Gang Initiation Beating In Genesee Township Foundations to Help Fund Delta Midland Center Robbery Suspect in I-75 Drain Pipe Arrested Saginaw School Board Approves Budget And Teachers Contract Saginaw Non Profit Making A Difference for Young People Saginaw Students Receive Bicycles For Good Bus Behavior
Comments