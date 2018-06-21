Airport Commission Approves Runway Repaving And Extends Spirit Partnership

M B S International Airport Commissioners approved bid work Thursday for rehabilitation of the 8,000 foot Runway 5-23 which is the longest at the Freeland area site.

Work to be done by Ace Saginaw Paving is expected to begin next spring to insure the project is completed without interruption.

Costs are expected to be about $8,500,000 with 90% from the federal government and the remainder split between state and local sources through the Aviation Trust Fund.

Airport Commissioners also approved a two year extension through 2020 of a partnership with the Saginaw Spirit hockey team.

That includes being an official Spirit “Goal Sponsor” and program advertising.