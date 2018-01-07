Agricultural Solar Electric Investment Analysis Webinar

Date: January 18, 2018

Time: 7- 8 p.m.

Contact: Charles Gould, gouldm@msu.edu, 616-994-4547.

Webinar Overview

Photovoltaic (PV) panels are an increasingly common sight on urban rooftops and rural properties across the U.S. The declining cost of equipment and installation makes installing a behind-the-electric-meter (net metered) solar electric system enticing for many farmers. Evaluating the financial prudence of an investment in solar requires careful consideration of installation costs, the value of production, and operation and maintenance costs. This six part webinar series will provide practical guidance to farmers who are considering investing in a solar electric system so they are able to make fully informed investment decisions.

Webinar Schedule

Part 1: Estimating System Production

Date: Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018

Description: Site-specific factors can influence the amount of electricity produced by a photovoltaic installation.

Part 2: Assessing System Cost

Date: Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018

Description: From initial costs to incentives to ongoing insurance expense, the present and expected costs dominate the decision to install a photovoltaic system.

Part 3: Forecasting the Value of Electricity

Date: Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018

Description: Utility and govern-mental policies affect how much electricity is worth. Not all electrons are created equal.

Part 4: Understanding Incentives

Date: Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018

Description: Federal, state, and local incentives can greatly affect the financial viability of a photovoltaic installation.

Part 5: Conducting a Financial Analysis

Date: Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018

Description: Accurately evaluating the viability of a photovoltaic system requires understanding financial concepts, such as simple payback, net present value, and the levelized cost of energy. Preferences for risk, environmental attributes, and independence also inform these measures of viability.

Part 6: Photovoltaic Solar Example

Date: Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018

Description: The importance of accurate evaluation is clear when applied to a hypothetical project.

NOTE: Each webinar is 60 minutes long and starts at 7 p.m. EST.

Webinar Instructors

Each webinar will be taught by Eric Romich (Ohio State University Extension) and John Hay (University of Nebraska Extension). Charles Gould (Michigan State University Extension) will be moderating each session.



Registration Fee

This is a six part series. The registration fee for each webinar is $10 or $40 for all six.

Register