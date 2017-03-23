For Once, I Agree With Kellyanne Conway

By Pat Johnston
Mar 23, 11:23 AM

To say I disagree with just about everything Trump administration surrogate Kellyanne Conway says is the understatement of the year.

But on one specific subject. I think we agree!

Conway once tweeted the following:

Of course, Conway was referring to the FBI investigation of Hillary Clinton’s private email server during the election.

I’m assuming since the FBI has confirmed it’s investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, Conway stands by that tweet?

Or maybe not?

