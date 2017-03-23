For Once, I Agree With Kellyanne Conway

To say I disagree with just about everything Trump administration surrogate Kellyanne Conway says is the understatement of the year.

But on one specific subject. I think we agree!

Conway once tweeted the following:

Most honest people I know are not under FBI investigation, let alone two. https://t.co/UcSmSA5aTj — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 29, 2016

Of course, Conway was referring to the FBI investigation of Hillary Clinton’s private email server during the election.

I’m assuming since the FBI has confirmed it’s investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, Conway stands by that tweet?

Or maybe not?

pat@wsgw.com

