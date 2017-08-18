Is the ACLU now the OCACLU? (Charlie Rood)

(Charlie Rood) Is the ACLU now the “OCACLU” (Only Certain American Civil Liberties Union)? The ACLU has announced a new policy and will not represent hate groups who demonstrate with firearms.

Fine. The ACLU can do whatever it wants. But, I wonder, if the organization won’t represent hate groups with firearms, will it still represent hate groups with fire?

I’m talking about those that may demonstrate and claim “freedom of speech” by burning the American flag. Those groups must hate America if they choose to burn the American flag. How can the ACLU continue to represent the use of fire? That’s dangerous. It may incite violence. People may get hurt.

ACLU Executive Director Anthony Romero says, “The events of Charlottesville require any judge, any police chief and any legal group to look at the facts of any white-supremacy protests with a much finer comb. If a protest group insists, ‘No, we want to be able to carry loaded firearms,’ well, we don’t have to represent them. They can find someone else.”

So I ask, if a protest groups insists it wants to carry a loaded match, what will you do, ACLU? Will you become the OCACLU?

Here’s more of the ACLU story reported from The Hill.