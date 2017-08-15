Accident on I-75 In Saginaw County Leaves 1 Dead

South bound traffic on I-75 had to be diverted onto M-84 in Bay City and to I-675 in Saginaw for four hours Tuesday, Aug. 15 after a fatal accident on I-75 north of Pierce Road. A 40-year-old Saginaw man was traveling south in a 1998 Chevy Suburban around 12:50 a.m. when he struck an orange construction barrel, losing control of the vehicle and colliding with a cement wall. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. I-75 was reopened around 5:00 a.m.