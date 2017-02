A recent NBC-WSJ poll shows 45% of Americans believe the Affordable Care Act is a good idea, compared to 41% who oppose the health insurance care law.

It’s the first time the ACA has garnered such support.

A Fox News poll shows similar results.

While the law has its flaws, the prospect of full repeal is scaring millions of Americans.

Maybe those attitudes change once the GOP unveils its strategy–if it even has one.

