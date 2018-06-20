A Doubleheader Celebration Benefits Saginaw Area Children
By Bill Hewitt
|
Jun 20, 2018 @ 9:54 PM
Saginaw YMCA President & CEO Steve Meyer joins Boys & Girls Clubs CEO Ginger Drzewicki cut a ribbon opening a new clubhouse. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Saginaw now has a ‘KidsCampUs’ to provide a variety of activities for children.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Great Lakes Bay Region CEO Ginger Drzewicki says the clubs’ new facility at 1781 Fordney is partnering with the Saginaw YMCA, at 1915 Fordney. The Boys & Girls Clubs will be using the ‘Y’ for swimming activities and the gymnasium for a variety of games. Drzewicki said boys and girls will also make use of the Crayola Park and Garber Tennis Courts across Fordney Street.

A special Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce event Wednesday, officially opened the new club building and the ‘Y’ broke ground for a $4.1 million renovation. The renovations include a new eastern entrance for non ‘Y’ members and updated shower and locker facilities for the pool and gymnasium.

Saginaw’s Harvey Randall Wickes Foundation contributed $1 million to the effort along with other Great Lakes Bay Region foundations and corporations, plus area residents. Saginaw YMCA President and CEO Steve Meyer says the fundraising effort is about $100,000 short of their goal.

Saginaw YMCA’s Steve Meyer joins others breaking ground for an expansion project.
Boys & Girls Club members use a temporary basketball court during Wednesday’s celebration.
Saginaw’s new Boys & Girls Clubs open new facility.
(WSGW News photos by Bill Hewitt)
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Saginaw County Commissioners Approve Bond Issue Port Austin Fire Damages Pair of Restaurants Bridge Study To Give Bay City Long-Term Options More Provisional Medical Pot Licenses Approved in Bay City Saginaw City Leaders Learn How 911 Calls Are Handled Saginaw City Council Approves Plan To Assist In Rehabilitating Downtown Building
Comments