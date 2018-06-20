A Doubleheader Celebration Benefits Saginaw Area Children

Saginaw now has a ‘KidsCampUs’ to provide a variety of activities for children.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Great Lakes Bay Region CEO Ginger Drzewicki says the clubs’ new facility at 1781 Fordney is partnering with the Saginaw YMCA, at 1915 Fordney. The Boys & Girls Clubs will be using the ‘Y’ for swimming activities and the gymnasium for a variety of games. Drzewicki said boys and girls will also make use of the Crayola Park and Garber Tennis Courts across Fordney Street.

A special Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce event Wednesday, officially opened the new club building and the ‘Y’ broke ground for a $4.1 million renovation. The renovations include a new eastern entrance for non ‘Y’ members and updated shower and locker facilities for the pool and gymnasium.

Saginaw’s Harvey Randall Wickes Foundation contributed $1 million to the effort along with other Great Lakes Bay Region foundations and corporations, plus area residents. Saginaw YMCA President and CEO Steve Meyer says the fundraising effort is about $100,000 short of their goal.