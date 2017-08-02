50 Years Behind the Microphone

On August 22, I will celebrate 50 years in radio. Much has changed since my first broadcast on WIDG 940am in St. Ignace in 1967.

The greatest and most predictable change is in the technology that we use. We went from huge reels of tape, LP records and manual typewriters to the digital equipment of today which have no moving parts. The quality of the sound has advanced dramatically.

I’ve never had the chance to give a commencement address, but if I did these are some of the thoughts I would certainly share. Technology will continually change throughout your career and you must adapt to remain in step with the modern workforce. What has not changed is the need to hone and develop performance and communication skills. You must be curious and inquisitive. You must write well and force yourself to become an accomplished public speaker. The message you convey is vital no matter what equipment you use in your craft or profession. Learn well and be open to adapting to the changing technology you will always encounter.

It is important in our fast-paced world to stay abreast of current events and watch for developing trends and you will accomplish the goals you set for yourself. My greatest regret in these 50 years is that I did not keep a journal and I did not archive much of my “Theatre of the Mind” sound during my career. 50 years have flown by and I’m please to have served 38 of those year on WSGW 790am.

Thanks for listening!

Dave Maurer