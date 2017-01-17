After More Than 50 Years America’s Civil Rights Struggle Continues

Much of Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Junior’s dream has been realized, but Elizabeth Ross believes more needs to be done. The wife of Central Michigan University President Doctor George Ross told those attending Monday’s Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity’s 21st annual Unity Luncheon, it’s up to today’s young people to finish his dream.

Ross says they need an education to succeed and must first believe in yourself. Ross said not every one needs a four year college degree. The world still needs those with vocational or skilled trades training. But Ross offers a dose of reality…the world does not owe them anything.

She encouraged the adults to be a mentor for young people to help them reach their goal in life.

Ross recalled the struggle of the civil rights movement led by the Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King, Junior. As a 13-year-old girl growing up in rural Alabama in 1965, some 25,000 people camped out on her family’s farm during the third night of the NAACP’s 54 mile, Selma to Montgomery March, to gain the right to vote. The march followed an earlier attempt on March 7th, to walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge, leading to the “Bloody Sunday” attack when the marchers, including today’s Congressman John Lewis, were beaten by Alabama state troopers and local sheriff deputies.

President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the historic Voting Rights Act five months later.