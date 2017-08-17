“Do a 360” Campaign Aims to Prevent Drunk Driving This Labor Day

Law enforcement officials around the state will be on the lookout for drunk driving over the next week and a half starting Friday, Aug.18.

As part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, state police, county sheriff’s departments and local police will stepping up arrests for impaired driving from alcohol or drugs. In 2016, there were 10 traffic fatalities due to impaired driving over the Labor Day holiday and a total of 271 fatalities statewide for the entire year.

Michigan State Police Investigator Bonnie Kanicki says the campaign aims to encourage people to have a plan if they know they’ll be consuming alcohol when they go out.

“We’re trying to take this measure collectively to encourage people to think before they drive. To stop and make a plan to not get behind the wheel of a car if they choose to engage in having alcohol.”

Do a 360 is an online simulation showing two people who have been drinking in a bar make different choices about how to get home. The video aims to get people to Do a 360 by asking how to get where you’re going, how to get home and who is coming along.

In addition, Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel says police will also be stepping up seat belt enforcement.

“You have to wear your seat belt. It is the law…With the zero tolerance, you will get a ticket for not wearing (it). We want to make sure that people get where they’re going safely.”

Federspiel says it’s also important to make sure any children in the vehicle are properly restrained. To learn how to properly buckle up your children, visit www.michigan.gov/ohsp.

Law enforcement agencies have partnered with the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning and establishments that serve alcohol around the state to prevent impaired driving. Increased patrols will run through September 4.