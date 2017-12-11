35 Arrested in Saginaw Township Shoplifting Sting

With Christmas shopping season in full swing, Saginaw Township Police are focusing on shoplifters. The department’s Crime Prevention Unit organized a “sting” operation this past Thursday and Friday, and made 35 arrests. Loss prevention officers from nearly two dozen stores partnered with the the Saginaw Townshp Police Shoplifter Task Force in an effort to curb retail-related crimes this holiday season. The suspects were arrested for retail fraud and outstanding warrants.

During what authorities are calling a “Shoplifiting Blitz,” store personnel were given hand-held radios to pass along information to officers in real time. Plain clothes detectives then assisted with taking shoplifting suspects into custody without incident. Saginaw Township Police say they plan more operations targeting retail crimes in the near future.