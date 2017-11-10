27 Year Old Bay Port Man Dead In One Vehicle Crash In Huron County

Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson says a 27-year-old Bay Port man is dead following a one vehicle crash on Kilmanagh Road west of Hartsell Road in Oliver Township just after 4:25 Friday morning.

Hanson identified the victim as Travis Bauer who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hanson says Bauer had been westbound in a 2010 Audi SUV when he drifted off the road to the north.

The vehicle eventually struck two driveway culverts before going airborne and ejecting Bauer.

The crash remains under investigation and an autopsy has been ordered by the Huron County Medical Examiner.