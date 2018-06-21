WSGW Morning Team Show: June 21, 2018
By Charlie Rood
|
Jun 21, 2018 @ 6:19 AM
Summer time vector banner design with white circle for text and colorful beach elements in white background. Vector illustration.

It’s the First Day of Summer on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

Summer officially arrived at 6:07am.   Normal high is 80.   It will be a cool first day of Summer with 71 degrees and a gusty breeze!

Wake Up Song of the Day:   The Beach Boys “California Girls“.   For the first day of Summer, we feature NEW Beach Boys music as this is a selection from the new arrangements featuring the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

 

Comments