WSGW Morning Team Show: June 21, 2018

It’s the First Day of Summer on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Summer officially arrived at 6:07am. Normal high is 80. It will be a cool first day of Summer with 71 degrees and a gusty breeze!
Wake Up Song of the Day: The Beach Boys “California Girls“. For the first day of Summer, we feature NEW Beach Boys music as this is a selection from the new arrangements featuring the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.
