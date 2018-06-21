WSGW Morning Team Show: June 21, 2018

Summer time vector banner design with white circle for text and colorful beach elements in white background. Vector illustration.

It’s the First Day of Summer on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

Summer officially arrived at 6:07am. Normal high is 80. It will be a cool first day of Summer with 71 degrees and a gusty breeze!

**************************************************************************************

New RocketGrab Launched! Get it before it sells out, because it will!

**************************************************************************************