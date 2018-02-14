Now is the time to register for the 23rd Annual School Tours at the Thumb Octagon Barn, Gagetown, on Wednesday, May 9th, Thursday, May 10th, and Friday, May 11th!

2018 School Tours – for students from pre-school through 8th grade – will be held on Wednesday, May 9th, Thursday, May 10th, and Friday, May 11th at Thumb Octagon Barn, Gagetown.

Theme for 2018 School Tours is ‘The Thumb: Naturally Sweet!’

Students will learn about how products grown/raised in the Thumb of Michigan were used to sweeten foods in the early 1900’s and today are continuing to be used to sweeten food production for the world! Also highlighting how these products figure into complex industries/occupations locally and world-wide. Michigan State University Extension, Michigan Bean Commission, Michigan Sugar Company, Michigan Agricultural Commodities, Apple Growers Association, Michigan State Bee Association, DNR and DEQ, and other associations will also provide assistance and educational materials on their products to enhance student’s learning. This theme ties directly to Health, Science, and Social Studies curriculums at all elementary and middle school grade levels.

Guided tours for 2018 School Tours begin at 8:30 AM each day – Wednesday, May 9th, Thursday, May 10th, & Friday, May 11th – with last tours starting a 1 PM. Fee donation is $2 per each student and each chaperone. Requested is 1 chaperone for every 8 students; more chaperones are welcome! Most guided tours are 4.5 hours, but shorter tours can be scheduled to meet the students’ ages and scheduling needs. No food is for sale on site; students/chaperones bring their lunches/beverages/water to eat in designated areas. Port-a-johns are available. Tours are limited to 450 students per day. Dress for the weather – 2018 School Tours are ‘a go’ no matter the weather.

There will be 25+ educational stations for the students to visit; a month prior to attending educators will choose stations they wish their students to visit. Stations presentations/demonstrations are: Theme Tent, Introduction to Barn/Site, Grain Elevator, Grist Mill, Live Farm Animals, Children’s Story, Cora Purdy’s Diaries, Folk Music & Instruments, Live Honey Bees, Milking Station, Chick/Egg Hatching, House Tour, Energy Production at the Powerhouse, Children’s Activity Area, Old Time Music Sing A Long, One Room School House, School House Museum, Sugar Shack/Syrup Evaporator, Sawmill, Garage: Vintage Cars/Trucks & Memorabilia, Sawmill Museum, Blacksmith Shop, Cider Press, Old Time Medicines, DNR & DEQ, Barn Loft Museum, Souvenirs, plus Tractor Shuttle Rides!

In 2017, over 1,365 students attended from eight counties! Educators, sign up today to choose the date and time that best meets your schedule. To sign up, use the web site: thumboctagonbarn.org click on ‘2018 School Tours and Registration,’ fill out form. Or contact Diane Rapson Gabil, chairperson, to sign up/answer questions drapsongabil@chartermi.net

School Tours Mission Statement: Today…Everyday…Educating…Improving…Working…To Save History For Tomorrow’s Future! Do check out the web site: thumboctagonbarn.org and ‘like’ us on Facebook (Thumb Octagon Barn Agricultural Museum).