WSGW Morning Team Show: March 15, 2018

****************************************************************** After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave had some comments on the day after thousands of students walked out of classrooms to make their voices heard in the aftermath of the Florida school shooting (runs 6:41) – http://www.wsgw.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/Schools.mp3

****************************************************************** After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave with Joey Battaino, voice of Saginaw Spirit Hockey, winding up the regular season this weekend and getting ready for the playoffs (runs 9:44) – http://www.wsgw.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/SSpirit.mp3

Five years later and now this is an issue?!?!

NEW YORK (AP) _ Here’s another one of those cases in which a big pop hit is

sued for “borrowing” from another song. In this case, the target of the

lawsuit is Miley Cyrus. She’s being sued by Jamaican artist Flourgon over the

2013 Cyrus song. “We Can’t Stop.” There’s a line in Cyrus’ song that says,

“We run things, things don’t run we.” The Flourgon song has the line We run

things, things no run we.” The lawsuit seeks $300 million in damages.

WSGW now broadcasts a daily special feature “CBS Eye on Veterans”. It’s a one minute update focusing on veterans and families, and a country that supports its veterans. This feature is produced by veterans.

The topic today is the VFW and its focus in 2018 –

