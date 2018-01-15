Saginaw Remembers Civil Rights Leader Martin Luther King, Junior

The Saginaw community recreated the civil rights era march for justice honoring the Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King, Jr. as part of a day remembering King's birthday. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Over 50 people of all ages are honoring Doctor Martin Luther King with a mini civil rights march, Monday, in downtown Saginaw.

March organizer Eddie Foxx says with the current administration, the civil rights leader’s work is still not done. He said it seems like history is repeating itself as there’s still no justice for all people. While President Donald Trump claims he’s not a racist, Foxx would like him to prove it, pointing to the controversial comment about Haiti and African nations.

One marcher, Howard Szaroletta, said the cold and snowy weather is mild compared to what Doctor King and others endured during the 1960s civil rights struggle. They were beaten, attacked by police dogs and even killed. He would like to see more people join the march next year.

The march preceded the 22nd annual Martin Luther King, Jr., Unity Luncheon at the Dow Event Center. It’s sponsored by the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and the Delta College Black Faculty and Staff Association. This year’s theme is “Celebrating the Dream by Rebuilding Our Community”.

(WSGW News photos by Bill Hewitt)