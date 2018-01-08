WSGW Morning Team Show: January 8, 2018

Welcome to the Monday WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU, the first full week of “normalcy” since before Christmas…..

That’s right, no holidays this week, and presumably no weather to cause schools to close. Then, next Monday, it’s Martin Luther King Day, and depending on your school or business…

The Michael Wolff book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” continues to garner attention and debate both in support and opposition. What is true, what is not true, and what may be a little bit of both. Charlie continues to be amused at how a one-time political nemesis of either party becomes a political ally of the other party once a book is written. Charlie looks at a Business Insider article and its take on “The Book”. (runs 6:35)

Today is the birth date of Elvis Presley. He would have been 83. Here’s a story confirming is present popularity even years after his death. (runs 1:48)

(charlie rood) I didn’t watch and I didn’t care about the Golden Globes since I don’t watch TV or movies, or at least, very rarely. Much attention was given to the awareness of sexual harassment and assault. There was a movement to have all wear the color black. A few actresses didn’t. One received some backlash as noted in this story.

I don’t remember Lions fans doing this! Some Cleveland Browns fans held a protest parade following the 0-16 season!

We should all be so blessed to be this active at 100-years-old!

MORGANTOWN, Miss. (AP) — A 99-year-old hunter in Mississippi wants to know why people are making a big fuss about her recent kill. It was a doe after all, not a prized buck. The Clarion Ledger reports that Bertha Vickers used a .243 Winchester rifle to kill a doe recently a few miles from her rural home. Relatives posted pictures of Vickers and her kill on Facebook, and people sent messages of congratulations. Vickers says she doesn’t know “why everybody is making such a big deal about it” because it was “just a doe” and not a buck. Vickers lives near the farming community where she grew up in northern Mississippi, outside Starkville. She still mows her own yard and enjoys squirrel hunting. She turns 100 on Tuesday.

Wake Up Song of the Day: The Moody Blues “For My Lady“. Founding member Ray Thomas died last Thursday at age 76. No cause of death given though he had prostate

