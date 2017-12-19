Icy Roads Lead to Six-Vehicle Chain Reaction Crash

Part of Tittabawassee Road in Saginaw Township was shut temporarily shut down Tuesday morning after icy roads led to a chain reaction crash. A 24-year-old woman whose car was hit head-on was taken to a local hospital with what were believed to be non life-threatening injuries. No one else was hurt.

Saginaw Township Police say six vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened about 7:45 a.m., when the driver of a westbound Chevrolet Tahoe veered into the eastbound lanes. Officers closed Tittabawassee between Mackinaw and Center until the crash scene was cleared.