SVSU Grants Posthumous Honors To Student’s Mother

Saginaw Valley State University has granted an honorary degree to a man who died before he could complete his master’s degree. Evan Willman’s mother accepted the degree on his behalf Friday.

The 23-year-old wanted to become an occupational therapist and work with children.

Willman died last December 29th. He suffered head injuries after falling off the hood of a pickup truck while horsing around on a rural Mt. Haley Township road in Midland County. The driver had been drinking alcohol.

Willman’s classmates at Saginaw Valley honored him by wearing flannel ribbons during graduation. Willman had encouraged faculty to allow students to wear flannel on Fridays as a way to build camaraderie.