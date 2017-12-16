SVSU Grants Posthumous Honors To Student’s Mother
By Bill Hewitt
|
Dec 16, 2017 @ 2:26 PM
Evan Willman poses with his SVSU classmates. (Photo courtesy of SVSU)

Saginaw Valley State University has granted an honorary degree to a man who died before he could complete his master’s degree. Evan Willman’s mother accepted the degree on his behalf Friday.

The 23-year-old wanted to become an occupational therapist and work with children.

Willman died last December 29th. He suffered head injuries after falling off the hood  of a pickup truck while horsing around on a rural Mt. Haley Township road in Midland County. The  driver had been drinking alcohol.

Willman’s classmates at Saginaw Valley honored him by wearing  flannel ribbons during graduation. Willman had encouraged faculty to allow students to wear flannel on Fridays as a way to build camaraderie.

Related Content

WSGW Morning Team Show: December 14, 2017
Tuesday Tunes
Congressman Dan Kildee Seeks Candidates For U. S. ...
WSGW Morning Team Show: September 22, 2017
Midland Utilities Director Set to Retire
Bay City Officials Working On Changes To Refuse Co...
Comments