2018 Worker Protection Standards and Respirator Fit-Testing Meeting

Scratching your head about how to comply with new and revised Worker Protection Standards (WPS) regulations? Are you prepared for the three new WPS requirements that go into effect on Jan. 2, 2018? Craig Anderson, Michigan Farm Bureau, will explain which standards apply, how to comply, and will discuss OSHA Right-to-Know. Dr. Melissa Millerick-May, Division of Occupational and Environmental Medicine, will discuss hazard communication program development and respirator selection. But wait, there’s more! There will be annual respirator fit-testing! Sign-up today!***. Also, attendees are eligible for 8 hours of Michigan pesticide re-certification credits.

Registration Cost:

Pre-Registration (Ends Jan. 2, 2018): $40

Normal and On-Site Registration: $60

Cancellation Fee after Jan. 9, 2018: $20

Registration includes lunch, morning and afternoon snack, and handouts.

*If you wish to receive a respirator fit-test, please have a medical evaluation conducted by a physician or licensed health care professional (PLHCP) prior to the meeting. Please bring appropriate documentation to the meeting.

