2018 Winter Grower Produce Safety Certification Course

Date: January 12, 2018

Time: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Location: Saginaw Community Foundation, 1 Tuscola Street, Saginaw MI 48607

Contact: MSU Extension Jackson, 517-788-4292; Karen Warner, warne104@anr.msu.edu; Kelly Navarro, knavarro@anr.msu.edu

Michigan State University Extension will host the Food and Drug Administration-defined Produce Safety Alliance Grower Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) certification course at various locations. Those interested in learning about Good Agricultural Practices ( GAP ‘s), produce safety, co-management, and the FDA Food Safety Modernization Act Produce Safety Rule are invited to participate. (Chose one site.)

2018 Winter Program locations:

Hart – Jan. 4, 2018 – Oceana County MSU Extension, 844 S. Griswold Street, Hart, MI 49420

Saginaw – Jan. 12, 2018 – Saginaw Community Foundation, 1 Tuscola Street, Saginaw MI 48607

Traverse City – Jan. 18, 2018 – Northwestern Michigan College, 1701 E. Front Street, Traverse City, MI 49686

Adrian – Jan. 22, 2018 – MSU Extension Lenawee County, 1040 S. Winter Street, Adrian MI 49221

Adrian – Jan. 22, 2018 – MSU Extension Lenawee County, 1040 S. Winter Street, Adrian MI 49221
Hart – Jan. 31, 2018 – Oceana County MSU Extension, 844 S. Griswold Street, Hart, MI 49420

Benton Harbor – Feb. 6, 2018 – Tatter Center, 1737 Hillandale Road, Benton Harbor, MI 49022

Hudsonville – Feb. 15, 2018 – Terra Square, Market Space, 3380 Chicago Drive, Hudsonville, MI 49426

Lapeer – Feb. 22, 2018 – Lapeer County Center, 425 County Center Drive, Lapeer, MI 48446

Benton Harbor – Mar. 1, 2018 – Tatter Center, 1737 Hillandale Road, Benton Harbor, MI 49022

Grand Rapids – Mar. 15, 2018 – Kent County MSU Extension, 775 Ball Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Grand Rapids – Mar. 15, 2018 – Kent County MSU Extension, 775 Ball Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Sault Ste. Marie – Mar. 21, 2018 – Bayliss Public Library, 541 Library Drive, Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783 (For Sault Ste. Marie ONLY registration and training will begin at 10 am.)

Day-long Course Schedule (subject to change):

9 a.m. Registration

9:30 a.m. Training

12 p.m. Lunch (On Own)

1:15 p.m. Training

4 p.m. Evaluation, certificate application

The following required modules will be included:

Introduction to Produce Safety

Worker Health, Hygiene, and Training

Soil Amendments

Wildlife, Domestic Animals, and Land Use

Agricultural Water

Postharvest Handling and Sanitation

How to Develop a Farm Food Safety Plan

At least one supervisor from the farm must complete the food safety training at least equivalent to the standardized curriculum recognized by FDA. The certificate of course completion will be issued at a later date when all paperwork has been reviewed. Participants must attend all seven modules to obtain certification.

Registration limit: One person per farm or entity.

Registration deadline: Five days before event, or until full. Preregistration required.



Sponsors include the Michigan State University Product Center, Produce Safety Alliance, US Food and Drug Administration, Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development and Michigan Farm Bureau

PAR-16-137 FDA/MDARD Cooperative Agreement Proposal, entitled State and Territory Cooperative Agreement to Enhance Produce Safety in Preparation of Implementation of FDA’s Rule: Standards for the Growing, Harvesting, Packing, & Holding of Produce for Human Consumption.

Because of space and materials limitations, preregistration is required. One person per business may attend an individual session. If you are unable to attend, please let us know so that someone else may participate.

Future 2018 Grower Produce Safety events will be announced in MSU Extension News and at www.msue.msu.edu.

