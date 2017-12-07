2018 SMaRT (Soybean Management and Research Technology) Meetings

Date: January 16, 2018
Time: 8:45 a.m. – 12 -p.m.
Location: Baker College Welcome Center, 1309 South M-52, Owosso, MI 48867
Contact: Mike Staton, staton@anr.msu.edu, 269-673-0370, ext. 2562
The results of the 2017 SMaRT on-farm research projects will be presented. Participants will also learn about other checkoff-funded research and soybean cyst nematodes. Time is available for questions, comments and discussion.
The Michigan Soybean Checkoff program is covering all costs. However, pre-registration is requested to ensure an accurate count for lunch and materials. Please register by following the link below or call the Michigan Soybean Promotion Committee office in Frankenmuth at 877-769-6424 before Friday, January 12 for Owosso, Coldwater and Caro, and before Friday, January 26 for Hamilton, Portland, and Dowagiac. Please identify the location of the program and provide your name, phone number and number of people attending.
When & Where – PLEASE REGISTER FOR ONE OF THE FOLLOWING DATES/LOCATIONS:
- January 16 at Baker College Welcome Center, 1309 South M-52, Owosso, MI 48867
- January 18 at Dearth Community Center, 262 S Sprague St, Coldwater, MI 49036
- January 24 at The Brentwood Restaurant, 178 Park Dr, Caro, MI 48723
- February 6 at The Trestle Stop Restaurant, 3366 M-40, Hamilton, MI 49419
- February 7 at Wagon Wheel American Grill, 7888 E Grand River Ave, Portland, MI 48875
- February 9 at Dowagiac Conservation Club, 54551 M-51 North, Dowagiac, MI 49047
Time – All programs will begin at 8:45 a.m. and will end with a complimentary lunch.
AGENDA
8:45 a.m. Registration and coffee
9 a.m. Welcome and Soybean Checkoff Update – Gail Frahm, MSPC Executive Director
9:15 a.m. 2017 SMaRT On-farm Research Trial Results – Mike Staton, MSU Extension Soybean Educator
10:35 a.m. Break
10:50 a.m. Michigan Soybean Checkoff-funded Research Update – Mark Seamon, MSPC Research Coordinator
11:20 a.m. Future Direction of Soybean Cyst Nematode Research and Education in Michigan – Dr. Marisol Quintanilla, MSU Nematologist
11:40 a.m. Identify Potential 2018 Research Projects and Discussion – Mike Staton & Mark Seamon
12 p.m. Complimentary Lunch (courtesy of Michigan Soybean Promotion Committee)
This program has been approved for 2 pesticide applicator recertification credits.