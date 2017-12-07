2018 SMaRT (Soybean Management and Research Technology) Meetings

Date: January 16, 2018

Time: 8:45 a.m. – 12 -p.m.

Location: Baker College Welcome Center, 1309 South M-52, Owosso, MI 48867

Contact: Mike Staton, staton@anr.msu.edu, 269-673-0370, ext. 2562

The results of the 2017 SMaRT on-farm research projects will be presented. Participants will also learn about other checkoff-funded research and soybean cyst nematodes. Time is available for questions, comments and discussion.

The Michigan Soybean Checkoff program is covering all costs. However, pre-registration is requested to ensure an accurate count for lunch and materials. Please register by following the link below or call the Michigan Soybean Promotion Committee office in Frankenmuth at 877-769-6424 before Friday, January 12 for Owosso, Coldwater and Caro, and before Friday, January 26 for Hamilton, Portland, and Dowagiac. Please identify the location of the program and provide your name, phone number and number of people attending.

When & Where – PLEASE REGISTER FOR ONE OF THE FOLLOWING DATES/LOCATIONS:

January 16 at Baker College Welcome Center , 1309 South M-52, Owosso , MI 48867

, 1309 South M-52, , MI 48867 January 18 at Dearth Community Center , 262 S Sprague St, Coldwater , MI 49036

, 262 S Sprague St, , MI 49036 January 24 at The Brentwood Restaurant, 178 Park Dr, Caro , MI 48723

178 Park Dr, , MI 48723 February 6 at The Trestle Stop Restaurant, 3366 M-40, Hamilton , MI 49419

3366 M-40, , MI 49419 February 7 at Wagon Wheel American Grill , 7888 E Grand River Ave, Portland , MI 48875

, 7888 E Grand River Ave, , MI 48875 February 9 at Dowagiac Conservation Club, 54551 M-51 North, Dowagiac, MI 49047

Time – All programs will begin at 8:45 a.m. and will end with a complimentary lunch.

AGENDA

8:45 a.m. Registration and coffee

9 a.m. Welcome and Soybean Checkoff Update – Gail Frahm, MSPC Executive Director

9:15 a.m. 2017 SMaRT On-farm Research Trial Results – Mike Staton, MSU Extension Soybean Educator

10:35 a.m. Break

10:50 a.m. Michigan Soybean Checkoff-funded Research Update – Mark Seamon, MSPC Research Coordinator

11:20 a.m. Future Direction of Soybean Cyst Nematode Research and Education in Michigan – Dr. Marisol Quintanilla, MSU Nematologist

11:40 a.m. Identify Potential 2018 Research Projects and Discussion – Mike Staton & Mark Seamon

12 p.m. Complimentary Lunch (courtesy of Michigan Soybean Promotion Committee)

This program has been approved for 2 pesticide applicator recertification credits.