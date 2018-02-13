2018 MYLSF Scholarship Award Application deadline set for May 15

Since 2000, the Michigan Youth Livestock Scholarship Fund (MYLSF) has awarded $491,000 in scholarships and educational awards to outstanding youth who have exhibited at the premier livestock events in the state of Michigan.

New in 2018, a select number of applicants may be offered an opportunity to be interviewed for an up to $5,000 scholarship prior to the Sale-Abration. The MYLSF scholarship committee will choose the top scholarship applicants in June to come back for an interview prior to the Sale-Abration.

To be eligible for either the MYLSF general scholarship or the statewide scholarship, the applicant must be a resident of Michigan and a graduating high school senior or a high school graduate continuing their education at an accredited institution in the year in which they are applying.

For the general MYLSF scholarship, the applicant must be a youth exhibitor at the Michigan Livestock Expo, the Michigan Dairy Expo or the former Michigan State Fair, for a minimum of three calendar years prior to the year of application. For the statewide scholarship, an applicant must be a youth exhibitor at a local, county, or statewide exhibition for a minimum of three years prior to the year of application.

Specific proceeds from the Michigan Livestock Expo Sale-Abration auction as well as charitable donations help fund the scholarships. The fund is governed by a 10-member board comprised of volunteers from Michigan’s agricultural community. Also, in 2017, approximately $14,000 was deposited in to the Michigan Education Saving Plan for youth exhibitors competing in judging and showmanship events at the Michigan Livestock Expo on the Michigan State University campus.

The 2017 MYLSF $1,500 general scholarship winners were: Lydia AcMoody of Coldwater, Kristen Burkhardt of Fowlerville, Callie Halsey of Adrian, Brady Littlefield of Burr Oak, Morgan Kenney of Perry, Cassandra Perrin of Coopersville, Renee Souva of Bronson, and Abigail Walkowe of Manchester. A MYLSF $1,000 scholarship was awarded to Cameron Hayden of Cassopolis. MYLSF $500 scholarships were awarded to Lauren Bickel of North Branch, Spencer Fisher of Blissfield, Daniel Flynn of Tekonsha, Bennett Littlefield of Burr Oak, and Ally Majzel of Lennon. A statewide $1,000 scholarship was awarded to Shelby Talsma of Skandia; and $750 statewide scholarships were awarded to Ariel Cousineau of Rapid River and Kylie Pickard of Hastings.

Applications and qualification requirements for the MYLSF and the statewide scholarship can be obtained at http://www.michigan.gov/mda-mylsf. Applications must be postmarked no later than 5 p.m. on May 15, 2018. If you have any questions, please contact Jeff Haarer, Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development’s Producer Security Section Manager, at 517-284-5642 or Ernie Birchmeier, Michigan Farm Bureau’s Livestock & Dairy Specialist, at 517-679-5335