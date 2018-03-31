2018 Lake Huron Regional Fisheries Workshops

Date: April 10, 2018 – May 3, 2018

Time: 6 – 9 p.m.

Contact: Brandon Schroeder, schroe45@msu.edu, 989-354-9885

Michigan Sea Grant and Michigan State University Extension, in partnership with the Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Division, USGS Great Lakes Science Center, and local fishery organizations will be hosting four evening regional workshops across Lake Huron’s coastline. Workshops will include information and status updates on topics such as fish populations and angler catch data, forage or prey fish surveys, offshore fisheries and native Lake Trout, status of Saginaw Bay Yellow Perch and Walleye, as well as updates on fisheries management activities, citizen science opportunities for anglers, and a variety of other Lake Huron topics of local interest.

You are invited to participate! Four evening Lake Huron Regional Fishery Workshops (approx. 3 hours each) are open to the public at no cost. Workshop opportunities include: