2018 Lake Huron Regional Fisheries Workshops

Date: April 10, 2018 – May 3, 2018
Time: 6 – 9 p.m.
Contact: Brandon Schroeder, schroe45@msu.edu, 989-354-9885
Michigan Sea Grant and Michigan State University Extension, in partnership with the Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Division, USGS Great Lakes Science Center, and local fishery organizations will be hosting four evening regional workshops across Lake Huron’s coastline. Workshops will include information and status updates on topics such as fish populations and angler catch data, forage or prey fish surveys, offshore fisheries and native Lake Trout, status of Saginaw Bay Yellow Perch and Walleye, as well as updates on fisheries management activities, citizen science opportunities for anglers, and a variety of other Lake Huron topics of local interest.
You are invited to participate!
Four evening Lake Huron Regional Fishery Workshops (approx. 3 hours each) are open to the public at no cost. Workshop opportunities include:
Standish (Saginaw Bay)
Date: Tuesday, April 10
Location: Saganing Tribal Center, 5447 Sturman Rd., Standish, MI 48658
Ubly/Bad Axe
Date: Thursday, April 19
Location: Ubly Fox Hunter’s Club, 2351 Ubly Rd, Bad Axe, MI 48413
Rogers City
Date: Tuesday, April 24
Location: Rogers City Area Seniors and Community Center, 131 Superior St., Rogers City, MI 49779
Cedarville
Date: Thursday, May 3
Location: Clark Township Community Center, 133 E. M-134, Cedarville, MI 49719
Workshop details available also online:
www.miseagrant.umich.edu/explore/fisheries/fishery-workshops/