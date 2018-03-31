2018 Lake Huron Regional Fisheries Workshops
By Terry Henne
|
Mar 31, 2018 @ 8:01 AM

Date: April 10, 2018 – May 3, 2018
Time: 6 – 9 p.m.
Contact: Brandon Schroeder, schroe45@msu.edu, 989-354-9885

Michigan Sea Grant and Michigan State University Extension, in partnership with the Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Division, USGS Great Lakes Science Center, and local fishery organizations will be hosting four evening regional workshops across Lake Huron’s coastline. Workshops will include information and status updates on topics such as fish populations and angler catch data, forage or prey fish surveys, offshore fisheries and native Lake Trout, status of Saginaw Bay Yellow Perch and Walleye, as well as updates on fisheries management activities, citizen science opportunities for anglers, and a variety of other Lake Huron topics of local interest.

You are invited to participate!

Four evening Lake Huron Regional Fishery Workshops (approx. 3 hours each) are open to the public at no cost. Workshop opportunities include:


Standish (Saginaw Bay)
Date: Tuesday, April 10
Location: Saganing Tribal Center, 5447 Sturman Rd., Standish, MI 48658

Ubly/Bad Axe
Date: Thursday, April 19

Location: Ubly Fox Hunter’s Club, 2351 Ubly Rd, Bad Axe, MI 48413

Rogers City
Date: Tuesday, April 24
Location: Rogers City Area Seniors and Community Center, 131 Superior St., Rogers City, MI 49779

Cedarville 
Date: Thursday, May 3
Location: Clark Township Community Center, 133 E. M-134, Cedarville, MI 49719

Workshop details available also online:
www.miseagrant.umich.edu/explore/fisheries/fishery-workshops/

RELATED CONTENT

Michigan honey is always in season Commercial specialty crop growers should register with Driftwatch Time of pumpkin planting can improve success Retirement Planning Beginning Farmer Webinar Series 2018 Soybean seed quality considerations for 2018
Comments