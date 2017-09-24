December 6th, 2017 8:00 AM – 5:00 PMLocation: DoubleTree Hotel, Wenonah Park Place 1, Bay City, Michigan, United States

Join the Michigan Bean Commision and Michigan Bean Shippers for the 2018 Dry Bean Outlook Conference.

The Dry Bean Outlook Conference is designed to look closely at the dry bean industry in terms of opportunities, trends and developments. The event is designed for dry bean growers, but the industry is also invited. Because space is limited, preregistration is required, and there will be no registration at the door. We encourage dry bean shippers to let their dry bean producers know about this program, and encourage attendance. From retail trends to food safety, production issues and market forces, this will be an information packed event that every professional dry bean grower should attend. Seating is limited, so act now and make sure you get this on your calendar!