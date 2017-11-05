2017 Thumb Ag Day

Date: December 13, 2017

Time: 8:30 a.m – 3:30 pm

Location: Ubly Heights Country Club, 2409 E Atwater Road Ubly, MI 48475

Contact: Shelly Sowles, 989-269-9949 ext. 602, sowles@anr.msu.edu

When registering online for your booth space, please open the event flyer below to view available booth spaces. You will be required to identify your first, second and third choice in the registration.

Tentative Schedule

8:30 a.m. Exhibits Open (available throughout the day)

9:15 a.m. Morning Program (first speaker)

10 a.m. Morning Program (second speaker)

10:45 a.m. Morning Program (third speaker)

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Lunch Buffet Available

12:45 p.m. Afternoon Program

3:30 p.m. Exhibits Close

Exhibit Rules

1. The rental fee for a booth space (8’ wide x 51/2’ deep) is $150. One 8’ table is included in this fee. ALL exhibitors will be asked to stand in front of their booths to provide orderly flow of traffic and to maximize exhibit area.

2. Booths are on a first come, first serve basis. When registering online you can pay with a credit card to expedite your priority. For those paying by check, your delivery date and time will be used to determine priority, or if mailing a check the postal date on your envelope will be used to determine priority.

3. Exhibitors will receive two meal passes, which will be provided at Thumb Ag Day. Additional tickets can be purchased the day of the event.

4. Internet wireless connection available that day—compliments of AVCI.net.

5. Lights on exhibits will be limited so electricity can be conserved for computers, machines and for other uses by exhibitors. Please bring your own extension cords.

6. If the booth space you select is already reserved, we will give you another booth as close as we can to your choice.

7. Live animals are not allowed.

8. If paying by check, make checks payable to “ MSU ” and mail it with your reservation form to:

Thumb Ag Day

c/o MSU Extension-Huron County

1142 S Van Dyke Road, Suite 200

Bad Axe, MI 48413

9. Deadline for entries is Friday, Nov. 24, or when all booths are reserved.