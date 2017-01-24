2017 SMaRT soybean on-farm research meetings

Results from 2016 Soybean Management and Research Technologies (SMaRT) on-farm research projects will be presented at five programs in January and February.

The results from the 2016 on-farm research projects will be presented at five programs conducted around Michigan in January and early February of 2017. All programs will begin at 8:45 a.m. and end with a complimentary lunch. The dates and locations for the five 2017 SMaRT Meetings are listed below:

Jan. 18, Dearth Community Center, 262 S Sprague St., Coldwater, MI 49036

Jan. 19, The Trestle Stop Restaurant, 3366 M-40, Hamilton, MI 49419

Jan. 31, Baker College Welcome Center, 1309 South M-52, Owosso, MI 48867

Feb. 1, Wagon Wheel American Grill, 7888 E. Grand River Ave., Portland, MI 48875

Feb. 2, The Brentwood Restaurant, 178 Park Dr. Caro, MI 48723

Participants will learn how various management practices and products impacted soybean yields and income in the 2016 SMaRT on-farm research trials. Michigan Soybean Promotion Committee research coordinator Mark Seamon will provide an overview of herbicide-resistant weeds and options for managing soybean cyst nematodes in 2017. Participants will also have an opportunity to meet Maninder Singh, the new Michigan State University cropping systems agronomist.

Time has been allocated for input, questions and open discussion regarding the information presented at the program and future SMaRT on-farm research projects. This program has been approved for two pesticide applicator recertification credits.

The Michigan Soybean Checkoff program is covering all costs. However, pre-registration is requested to ensure an accurate count for lunch and materials. Please call the Michigan Soybean Promotion Committee office in Frankenmuth, Michigan, at 877-769-6424 or register online at 2017 SMaRT Meetings. Please register before Friday, Jan. 13, for the Coldwater and Hamilton meetings and before Friday, Jan. 27, for the Owosso, Portland and Caro meetings.