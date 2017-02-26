2017 School Tours at the Octagon Barn in Gagetown

2017 School Tours – for students from pre-school through 8th grade – will be held on Wednesday, May 10th, Thursday, May 11th, and Friday, May 12th at Thumb Octagon Barn, Gagetown.

Theme for 2017 School Tours is ‘From Farm To Table – Highlighting Grain Processing.’ Students will learn the production of food for people and animals in the early 1900’s, how it was attained, kept/processed for use – when there weren’t grocery stores on every corner! Also highlighting how food production figured into life-long occupations and industries. Students will have the opportunity to learn more about how the food they eat today gets from being grown on a farm, the preparation of that product to get it ready to eat or put into other foods we eat. Also, the students will learn what are the by-products of the grains, beans, corn, and other crops and how are they used not only in foods people and animals eat, but in other necessary products of today. Michigan State University Extension and local grain cooperatives/elevators will also provide educational materials, as well information on crops/food for life-long learning. This theme ties directly to Health, Science, and Social Studies curriculums at all grade levels.





Guided tours for 2017 School Tours begin at 8:30 AM each day – Wednesday, May 10th, Thursday, May 11th, & Friday, May 12th – with last tours starting a 1 PM. Fee donation is $2 per student and chaperone. There will be 25+ educational stations for the students to visit; a month prior to attending educators will choose which areas they wish their students to visit. Most guided tours are 4.5 hours, but shorter tours can be scheduled to meet the students’ ages and scheduling needs.





Other stations presentations/demonstrations will be: Introduction to Barn/Site, Grain Elevator including Grist Mill, Live Farm Animals, Children’s Story, Cora Purdy’s Diaries, Folk Music & Instruments, Live Honey Bees, Milking Station, Chick/Egg Hatching, Garage/Vintage Cars/Trucks & Memorabilia, Tour of the House, Powerhouse, Children’s Activity Area – Tractors to ‘drive,’ Old Time Music Sing A Long, One Room School House, School House Museum, Sugar Shack/Syrup Evaporator, Sawmill, Sawmill Museum, Blacksmith Shop, Cider Mill, Souvenirs, plus Tractor Shuttle Rides!





In 2016, over 1,300 students attended from nine counties! Educators sign up today to choose the date and time that best meets your schedule. To sign up, use the web site: thumboctagonbarn.org click on ‘Students’ in the menu bar, scroll down to 2017 School Tours, fill out form and email it. Or contact Diane Rapson Gabil, chairperson, to sign up/answer questions drapsongabil@chartermi.net



