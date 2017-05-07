The 2017 Michigan Garden Plant Tour
By Terry Henne
|
May 7, 2017 @ 10:45 AM

Date: July 24, 2017 – July 24, 2017
Location: See below
Contact: Erik Runkle, runkleer@msu.edu

Greenhouse growers, landscapers, garden center operators, and nurserymen are invited to visit each of these participating Tour sites during the two-week period, from July 24 to August 4. Expect to learn about a wide range of ornamental crops, including popular commercial brands of annuals and perennials.

This is a terrific way to observe plant performance at different locations and grown under various conditions, both in the ground and in containers. For more, please visit http://planttour.hrt.msu.edu.

