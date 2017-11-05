Date: December 20, 2017
Time: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Location: MSU Pavilion, 4301 Farm Lane, East Lansing, MI 48910
Contact: George Silva, silvag@msu.edu; Eaton County MSU Extension, 517-543-4467
Welcome to the 2017 Integrated Crop and Pest Management Update Registration.
This event will address:
- Research based MSU recommendations for weed, insect, disease and fertilizer for 2018
- Review of the 2017 late planting season, floods and drought
- Weeds, insects and disease resistance management
- Soil fertility and nutrient management
- Soil health
- 2018 Weed Control Guide E-434
Cost: $60 (includes refreshments, lunch and handouts including the 2018 MSU Weed Control Guide and other bulletins)
Cancellations received after Dec. 18 will incur a $30 cancellation fee.
Registration is now open through Dec. 20, 2017. Please note: this event is limited to 350 participants.