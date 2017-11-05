2017 Integrated Crop and Pest Management Update
By Terry Henne
Nov 5, 2017 @ 10:16 AM

Date: December 20, 2017
Time: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Location: MSU Pavilion, 4301 Farm Lane, East Lansing, MI 48910
Contact: George Silva, silvag@msu.edu; Eaton County MSU Extension, 517-543-4467

Welcome to the 2017 Integrated Crop and Pest Management Update Registration.

Wednesday Dec. 20, 2017
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

MSU Pavilion
4301 Farm Lane
East Lansing, MI 48910

This event will address:

  • Research based MSU recommendations for weed, insect, disease and fertilizer for 2018
  • Review of the 2017 late planting season, floods and drought
  • Weeds, insects and disease resistance management
  • Soil fertility and nutrient management
  • Soil health
  • 2018 Weed Control Guide E-434

Cost: $60 (includes refreshments, lunch and handouts including the 2018 MSU Weed Control Guide and other bulletins)

Cancellations received after Dec. 18 will incur a $30 cancellation fee.

Registration is now open through Dec. 20, 2017. Please note: this event is limited to 350 participants.

