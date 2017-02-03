– Two meetings –
– Same great schedule –
– Fruit, Vegetable, Dairy –
– Lunch included –
– $20 preregistration, or $30 on-site –
Monday, March 6
9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Saginaw Valley Research and Extension Center (south building)
3775 S Reese Rd, Frankenmuth, MI 48734
Dundee Meeting
Tuesday, March 7
9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Cabela’s meeting room
110 Cabela’s Blvd E, Dundee, MI 48131
Effective Management of Farm Employees: Recruiting, Hiring, and Retaining:
Stan Moore, MSU Extension
Using the MSU Extension Ag Labor Checklist when Hiring Workers, and Court/Legislative Updates:
Adam Kantrovich, MSU Extension
Regional Agency Updates
Positive Experiences with the H2A Program
Great Lakes Ag Services,
Local Grower Panel
H2A Provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act
Phillip Gasparotto, Wage Hour Investigator, DoL, Detroit District Office
Worker Protection Standard Updates
Caitlin Burkman, Pesticide Inspector, MDARD
I-9 Updates, IMAGE Program, and E-Verify Process
John Ross & LaBrenda Williams, Agents, Homeland Security Investigations
Registration for 2017 East Side Ag Labor Meetings is open.
Registration closes at 11:59 p.m. on March 3, 2017.
There are 39 openings available.
Registration for 2017 East Side Ag Labor Meetings is open.
Registration closes at 11:59 p.m. on March 3, 2017.
Accommodations
Michigan State University is committed to providing equal opportunity for participation in all programs, services and activities. Accommodations for persons with disabilities may be requested by contacting the event contact two weeks prior to the start of the event. Requests received after this date will be honored whenever possible.
Contact Information
For more information contact Saginaw County Extension Office at 989-758-2500 or arooney@msu.edu.
Comments