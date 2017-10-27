WSGW Morning Team Show: October 27, 2017

The Final Friday in October on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…

********************************************************************

After our 7:30 news, it’s the weekly report on SVSU Football as Charlie and Dave welcome the radio voice of the Cardinals, J.J. Boehm (runs )

podcast will be posted by 8am

********************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Michael Jackson “Bad“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, Michael was Number One for 2 weeks, 30 years ago in 1987.

Send Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page