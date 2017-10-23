Saginaw’s City Council Gets Update On Major Improvement Projects

Saginaw area drivers have seen a lot of orange barrels around the city of Saginaw. But Public Services Director Phil Karwat estimates some $30 million has been spent fixing roads and other infrastructure.

Karwat says the biggest project, about $17 million, was relocating a 48 inch water main crossing Davis Road in Kochville Township. The Saginaw County Road Commission plans to rebuild Davis Road next year so the primary line had to be moved and a secondary pipeline was installed as a back up.

Other major road work was done on Brockway, Williamson, South Jefferson and Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Saginaw has nearly 300 miles of streets to maintain. Karwat said there’s a limited amount of money available to the city to bring all streets up to date. He told city council member it would take up to $380 million to upgrade all city streets.

Karwat said the city gets around $5 million a year in gas and weight tax money from the state. It’s projected that amount could be about $7.1 million by the year 2021.