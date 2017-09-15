WSGW Morning Team Show: September 15, 2017

TGIF with Charlie and Dave and You on the WSGW Morning Team Show… One week from the start of autumn and we have temps today through Sunday in the low to mid-80s! The normal high at this time is 73. Is this the middle of September or August?

********************************************************************

(Charlie Rood) Not much to say to say about this. North Korea fires another missile over Japan. The UN Security Council will meet. Tune in for the same thing happening next week (while meant sarcastically, it’s probably true).

More interesting might be on Tuesday when President Trump makes his first U.S. Presidential address to the United Nations General Assembly. WSGW 790am will have live coverage (also online and the app). It’s expected President Trump will speak around 10am, but that time is fluid depending on how the planned schedule holds with other speakers.

********************************************************************

Every Friday morning during the football season, Charlie and Dave talk SVSU Football with the voice of the Cardinals, J.J. Boehm. Game Day Coverage of SVSU on Saturday is 5:30pm on WSGW 100.5 FM:

********************************************************************

This sounds like fun at Comerica Park. Here is the news we received from the Tigers…

The Detroit Tigers and Monsterful VR have partnered to bring a new interactive experience to fans at Comerica Park. Introducing an amazing and immersive fan experience where fans step into the batter’s box against the Tigers starting pitchers. Monsterful VR created Play the Pros Baseball as the first of a series of a fan experiences for American Sports. This innovative technology debuts at Comerica Park, leading the way for virtual reality in Major League Baseball. No charge to play through the end of the season. Located under the Pepsi Porch; Create an awesome avatar and rack up points that stay with you and your user account each time you play.

Well, with Justin Verlander gone, and Michael Fulmer hurt, it might be a good to try this. No offense, Anibal Sanchez, but perhaps we’ll start with you.

********************************************************************

What is that new hue of blue your kids are using to color? Crayola has announced the name of its new crayon. Actually, with the emergence of adult coloring books, it’s just not the kids using crayons anymore.

********************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: The Emotions “ Best of My Love “. Friday Flashback Song, as we Flash Back in 10-year decade increments, finding number one songs at this time. These songs are long remembered and still enjoyed today, the same with the artists and groups that perform. Or, these songs and musicians could be one-hit wonders and long forgotten. This song was Number One for four weeks in 1977. It actually was displaced for one week at number one by Andy Gibb’s “I Just Want to be Your Everything”, and then came back for one more week at number one.

Send Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page