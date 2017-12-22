16th Homicide Of 2017 Under Investigation In Saginaw

An early morning homicide is under investigation in Saginaw. Police responded to the Marathon gas station at 1411 Court around 4:45 A-M Friday where they found 21 year old Lorenzo DeWayne Jiles of Saginaw Township dead from at least one gunshot wound.

Jiles was found on the walkway on the east side of the building.

Authorities blocked off Court between Mason and Bates to allow State Police Crime Lab technicians to process the scene.

The Major Crimes Unit consisting of Saginaw and State Police detectives is handling the case which represents Saginaw’s 16th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stopper’s at 1-800-422-JAIL or (989) 759-1598.