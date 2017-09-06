WSGW Morning Team Show: September 6, 2017

Wednesday morning on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and You…

Is there a better way to start the day than to have dogs with you at work? Ahead of our “Paws in the Park” event this Saturday, our sister station The Moose 94.5 FM hosted Saginaw County Animal Care and Control. These dogs need forever homes. SCACC will be with us at “Paws in the Park” on Saturday and we hope you will be, too!

One of the most famous dogs ever has passed away. Remember McGruff the Crime Dog? The voice of McGruff, John “Jack” Keil died late last month according to his family. He was 94. Keil drafted the idea of the animated trench coat wearing crime fighter and the signature line “take a bite out of crime” in a PSA campaign that began in 1980. Check out one of the PSA messages.

Why was the New York Times getting tweaked by conservatives (and others) yesterday? Because in a 1288 word story, the writer failed to mention this fact.

Charlie and Dave find this funny:

Michigan and SVSU Football Game Day Coverage Change on WSGW! This Saturday, September 9, we originally planned Michigan on WSGW FM, SVSU on Mix 106.3 FM, and Tigers on WSGW 790am.

Due to a change in the Tigers game, our broadcast schedule now looks like this:

Michigan Football at 11am on WSGW 790am

Tigers Baseball following Michigan (about 4pm) on WSGW 790am

SVSU Football at 2:30pm on WSGW 100.5 FM

Listen for updates on our sports broadcasting schedules, look for our Facebook posts, and click for our online information, especially for Michigan and SVSU, as the Tigers are always on 790am.

(Charlie Rood) Hillary Clinton’s book, “What Happened”, will be published September 12. Ahead of that date, excerpts are being released. The latest book blurb suggests Bernie Sanders was partly to blame for her defeat in the presidential election.

Among the quotes, Hillary says, “He didn’t get into the race to make sure a Democrat won the White House, he got in to disrupt the Democratic party.”

She also said Bernie Sanders resorted to “innuendo and impugning my character”.

Wow. I’m thinking, considering it was Hillary Clinton and the DNC who conspired against Bernie and rigged the primaries in her favor, she had more to do with the disruption of the party than Sanders ever did.

Wake Up Song of the Day: Tower of Power “You’re Still a Young Man“. Rick Stevens dead at 77.

