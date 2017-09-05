WSGW Morning Team Show: September 5, 2017

It’s a back to school Tuesday for all students, and the always educational WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and You is a great way to start every school day…

WSGW and You, together in a number of ways as this week goes along:

Today at 9am, Tuesday Tour of a locally owned and operated restaurant as Art Lewis is at Zehnder’s Restaurant in Frankenmuth, joined by Ann Williams at 10am on Listen to the Mrs.

Wednesday at 9am, Art Lewis at Catholic Federal Credit Union on State Street in Saginaw Township to preview the “Pulse 3 Run for Your Heart” event.

Thursday, Terry Henne will be at Johnson’s Giant Pumpkin Farm with his Farm Show.

Friday at 9am, Art Lewis at the Octagon Barn in Gagetown for the annual Open House, joined by Ann Williams at 10am on Listen to the Mrs.

Saturday at 9am, Art Lewis is at “Paws in the Park”

(Charlie Rood) You, our Loyal Family of Radio Listeners, always do so much when asked to help out those in need. Whether locally, nationally, or internationally, you generously give, especially monetary gifts. Dave and I often talk about how important cash gifts are for relief agencies to help out in the best way possible.

This story supports the importance of cash donations. While it’s understandable people may desire to give supplies, money matters most.

Quick Tigers Baseball Notes as the final month of the season is playing out…

With the recent trades, Nick Castellanos at the age of 25 in his fifth season, has become a grizzled Tigers veteran. The only players in the clubhouse with more time on the Tigers are Miguel Cabrera and Anibal Sanchez. Castellanos has also become the first Tiger since 2008 (Curtis Granderson) with 20 home runs and 10 triples in a season.

Also, with the recent trades, according to at least one tracking site, SB Nation, the Tigers minor league pitching prospects now rank fifth. No guarantees for the future, but at least the potential is there!

How about this lawsuit related to the solar eclipse:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina couple is suing Amazon — claiming the online retailer sold them faulty glasses to watch the solar eclipse last month. In court papers filed last week, Thomas Corey Payne and Kayla Harris say they began having eye problems, headaches and blurry vision after using the eclipse glasses they bought on Amazon. About two weeks before the eclipse, Amazon emailed customers about a recall of eclipse glasses that it couldn’t verify as being safe. The couple says it got no such notice — and accuse Amazon of negligence and unfair trade practices. A rep for Amazon has declined to comment on the suit.

Do not try this at your local library!

DANVERS, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts library is reminding residents that Chuck E. Cheese tokens are not an acceptable form of payment for overdue book fines.

Peabody Institute Library in Danvers, Massachusetts, posted on Facebook this week the library has had a surge of people attempting to pay fines and printing fees with tokens from Chuck E. Cheese and Bonkers— a Peabody amusement center —this summer.

The library says the tokens are not legal tender and cannot be accepted.

Bookkeeper Sue Kontos tell The Salem News she had counted three Chuck E. Cheese tokens one day before realizing they weren’t real money.

Chuck E. Cheese is a restaurant and entertainment center for kids featuring arcade and video games. The company has been phasing out the use of coins.

(Charlie Rood) I have not been in a Chuck E. Cheese in years. I had to wonder how closely a token might resemble a coin. Aside from the size, from the pictures I see online, the mouse face on one side of the token should be the giveaway!

Here’s a World Record for You to try and break!

(Reuters) – A new world record has been set for carrying mugs of beer in southeastern Germany.

In Bavaria, which is also home to Oktoberfest, the world’s biggest beer festival, Oliver Struempfel cradled 31 beer-filled tankards stacked up in two tiers, walked 40 meters and then set them down.

But two tipped over at the last minute, so that the record is 29 jugs, or more than 69 kg (152 lb) of beer and glass.

“I first did 27, because I wanted to be sure and then at the end I said, ‘Let’s add another one and get over 30’,” Struempfel said. “Unfortunately it didn’t quite work, but having managed to put 29 down … I think it’s amazing.”

To prepare for Sunday’s attempt, Struempfel said, he has trained at the gym three to four times a week since February.

“When I think about it, it’s 200 hours for about 40 seconds of walking,” he said after the feat.

He had set the previous world record of 25 jugs in 2014, Munich daily Merkur said.

(Reporting by Reuters Television; Writing by Himani Sarkar; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Wake Up Song of the Day: Steely Dan “Hey Nineteen“. Walter Becker died Sunday at age 67.

