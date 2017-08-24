Two Area KMart Stores To Close

KMarts in Bangor Township and Sandusky are among 28 stores to close later this year as its parent company, Sears Holdings, tries to stem the flow of red ink. A KMart in Utica, north of Detroit, will also close.

The stores at 4001 N. Euclid, north of Bay City and at 545 West Sanilac Road, in Sandusky, will close in mid-November. Inventory reduction sales are expected to begin before the end of the month. There’s been no information released on the number of employees affected by the closings.

Sears made the announcement Thursday as it released its second quarter loss of $251 million. The retailer had a 23% decline in total revenue. The company has sold its Craftsman tool business to Black & Decker and is licensing out its Kenmore appliances and Diehard auto parts business to other retailers.

The KMart at 1820 S. Saginaw in Midland remains open. The last Saginaw area store, on Gratiot in Saginaw Township, closed in 2015 after a heavy snowfall on January 6, 2014 collapsed part of its roof.