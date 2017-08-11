152nd Bay County Fair Winding Up After Excellent Week

The Bay County Fairgrounds on Livingston near M-25 or Center in Bay City will be a busy place Friday and Saturday as the 152nd Bay County Fair winds down with lots of fun activities.

Fair and Youth Expo Board President Mary Jo Brandt says there’s great Midway rides organized by D and R Shows now in their 4th year at the Fair.

There’s $6 ride bracelets from Noon to Five and they’re $12 after Five P-M both Friday and Saturday.

Brandt added there’s a Mud Drag planned for Friday night followed by the big Bump and Grind race Saturday night.

You can also check out the Lumberjack Show plus Muxlow Exotic Animals featuring different snakes, tortoises and alligators.

Fair hours are Noon to 10.

Admission to the Fair is free with parking costing $ 5.