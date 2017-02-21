Three Men Rescue Fisherman From Bay Cty’s Saginaw River

What was supposed to be a birthday celebration, Saturday afternoon, turned out to be a life saving event.

Three men, Kristopher Lutenske, Michael Barrowman and Eric Waroff, were having a drink at the “Hooters Restaurant” near Bay City’s Liberty Harbor Marina when they saw a fisherman fall through the ice into the water. They ran to the marina, grabbed a fishing net and threw it to the man, pulling him to the dock.

The man was sitting on the dock when Bay City firefighters arrived. McLaren EMS paramedics checked the man who refused further treatment.

A man coming back to the Saginaw River marina on an air boat, retrieved the man’s fishing gear from the ice.

Bay City’s Department of Public Safety plans to recognize the ‘heroes of the day’.