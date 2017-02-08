Bay City’s Lafayette Bridge is scheduled to be replaced beginning in 2020. The Michigan Department of Transportation is holding a pubic information session Wednesday to get public input on the project. It will be held from 4:00 til 7:00 p.m., in Room 317 of Bay City Hall.

The project will take two years with a detour using Euclid to Thomas or Jenny then Veterans Memorial Bridge with Washington and Garfield back to Lafayette Street. The bridge over the west channel of the Saginaw River is not being replaced and would remain open allowing access to the Bay County Boys & Girls Clubs plus homes or businesses on Evergreen Drive.

Several business owners along Salzburg Avenue would prefer using Wenona Street for the detour. The owners said a previous improvement project for Salzburg Avenue cost them a lost of business. City Manager Rick Finn sent a letter to M-DOT suggesting the State of Michigan consider building a new bridge, south of the current span. The alternative plan would have an impact on the “Skipper Bud’s Marina” that has storage buildings and warehouses south of the Lafayette Bridge.